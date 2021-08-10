Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. On average, analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.