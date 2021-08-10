ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 100.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $375,083.53 and $4.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.32 or 0.00365755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000670 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

