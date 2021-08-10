Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ATRA traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,991. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.43.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Kristin Yarema bought 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,304.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,460.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

