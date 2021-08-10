Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Earnings Results

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Asure Software updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.010 EPS.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 48,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Asure Software news, Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $302,894.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

