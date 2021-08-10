AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,950 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,368.33 ($122.40).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,175 ($106.81) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £126.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,384.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

