Assembly Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.32. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.