Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,298.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 94,232 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter worth about $3,120,000. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

ASPU stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $162.67 million, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.66.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.