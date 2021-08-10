Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.48.

AJG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.57. 5,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.99. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $154.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 34.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 348,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,877,000 after acquiring an additional 90,233 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 200.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 56.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

