Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

