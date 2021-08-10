Arrival (ARVL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ARVL opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94. Arrival has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $37.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrival stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Arrival at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

About Arrival

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

