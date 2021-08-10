ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 13.5% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.52. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

