Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Issues Earnings Results

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%.

NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $12.51 on Tuesday, hitting $60.75. The stock had a trading volume of 100,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,007. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

