Arctos NorthStar Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANAC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ANAC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.71. Arctos NorthStar Acquisition shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 31,619 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74.

About Arctos NorthStar Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANAC)

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sports, media, and entertainment sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

