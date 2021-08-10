Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stake Lifted by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.22% of Arcosa worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arcosa by 3,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,171,000 after acquiring an additional 869,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcosa by 792.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,087,000 after acquiring an additional 833,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $39,465,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arcosa by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,343,000 after acquiring an additional 347,063 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Arcosa by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,228,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,050,000 after acquiring an additional 336,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.04. 7,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,267. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.58.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

