Arcimoto (FUV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. On average, analysts expect Arcimoto to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FUV opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $633.72 million, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.52.

FUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.