ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.85. ArcelorMittal reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,186.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $12.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.16 to $14.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $13.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

MT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 40,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,222. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

