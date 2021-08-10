AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $54,000 in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,669 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 155.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 406,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 404,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 330,591 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 185.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,090 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 275,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

BTU opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.51. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.