Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $169.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.67.

APTV stock opened at $165.31 on Friday. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $6,481,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 61.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

