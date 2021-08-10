Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.
Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.
