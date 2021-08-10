Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

