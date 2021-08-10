Apple’s (AAPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 805,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,341,000 after buying an additional 208,539 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 21,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $13,394,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.