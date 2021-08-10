Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APPN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $108.76 on Friday. Appian has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.33 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Appian by 68.7% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Appian by 198.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Appian by 3.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

