AppCoins Price Tops $0.0834 on Top Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $20.41 million and $1.07 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.20 or 0.00841925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00107182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041617 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,897,155 coins and its circulating supply is 244,897,154 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

