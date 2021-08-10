Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 277,628 shares.The stock last traded at $82.61 and had previously closed at $84.83.

Separately, Colliers Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Apollo Medical by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Apollo Medical by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Medical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Medical by 57,969.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Apollo Medical by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

