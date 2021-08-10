API3 (API3) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.66 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. One API3 coin can currently be bought for $5.36 or 0.00011761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $74.26 million and approximately $23.66 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00054101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.12 or 0.00851184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00107620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00041532 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

