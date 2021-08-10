Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,469,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,806 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

