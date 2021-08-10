Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Announces Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,839. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.39. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,178 shares of company stock worth $9,805,800 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

