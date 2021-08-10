APA Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.22. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Shares of APA opened at $17.91 on Monday. APA has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in APA by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of APA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

