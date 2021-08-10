Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) PT Raised to $5.50

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ATRS. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.96.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.08 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $688.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 49,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.