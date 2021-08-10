Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.67.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $60.91 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.