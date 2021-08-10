AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) PT Lowered to $20.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

AU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of AU opened at $16.00 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.89.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,073,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,697,000 after buying an additional 1,020,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 61.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 153,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 58,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 940,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

