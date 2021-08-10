Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANGI. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.43.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Angi by 111.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after buying an additional 3,742,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Angi by 463.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after buying an additional 1,014,026 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Angi by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after buying an additional 850,347 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Angi by 31.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after buying an additional 798,843 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Angi by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 558,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.