Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANGI. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.43.

ANGI stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Angi has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Angi by 8.6% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 57,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Angi by 228.3% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 335,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 233,003 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Angi by 5.1% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Angi by 292.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Angi during the second quarter valued at about $2,385,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

