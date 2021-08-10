Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANGI. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.43.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.13 and a beta of 1.92. Angi has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $19.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.86.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Angi by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Angi by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Angi by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

