Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stake Raised by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,626,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,149,000 after acquiring an additional 713,229 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Anaplan by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,132,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,681,000 after purchasing an additional 185,946 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Anaplan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,813,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after purchasing an additional 76,033 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 39.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,100,000 after purchasing an additional 775,621 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAN opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,980 shares of company stock valued at $6,470,264. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAN. Barclays upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

