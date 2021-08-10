Analyzing Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) & Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.51, suggesting that its stock price is 351% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park City Group has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marathon Digital and Park City Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 822.21 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -299.83 Park City Group $20.04 million 5.29 $1.59 million N/A N/A

Park City Group has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Park City Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Digital and Park City Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Digital presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.41%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Park City Group.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital 572.60% -10.66% -10.59% Park City Group 15.46% 5.85% 4.68%

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

