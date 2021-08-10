Analyzing Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) & CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Envestnet and CFN Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 1 2 4 1 2.63 CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envestnet presently has a consensus target price of $84.14, suggesting a potential upside of 8.95%. Given Envestnet’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envestnet and CFN Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $998.23 million 4.21 -$3.11 million $1.74 44.39 CFN Enterprises $510,000.00 30.87 -$1.42 million N/A N/A

CFN Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Envestnet.

Volatility and Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet 1.46% 11.91% 5.23% CFN Enterprises -236.46% N/A -322.40%

Summary

Envestnet beats CFN Enterprises on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves in providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MO.

