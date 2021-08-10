Analyzing Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) & SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Communications Systems alerts:

46.6% of Communications Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Communications Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Communications Systems has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Communications Systems and SharpLink Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Communications Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Communications Systems presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.18%. Given Communications Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Communications Systems is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Communications Systems and SharpLink Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems $42.58 million 1.53 -$170,000.00 ($0.19) -36.89 SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 12.57 -$1.82 million N/A N/A

Communications Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Communications Systems and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems -8.81% -7.34% -6.21% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software. This segment also offers media converters, network interface cards, and Ethernet switches that integrate the benefits of fiber optics into any data network. This segment's products are used in various markets, including federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, security, and surveillance markets. The Services & Support provides software-designed wide-area network and other technology solutions that address prevalent IT challenges, including network resiliency, security products and services, network virtualization, and cloud migrations, IT managed services, wired and wireless network design and implementation, and converged infrastructure configuration, deployment and management. This segment primary serves vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, and commercial business. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.