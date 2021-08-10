Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Aptiv (APTV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aptiv (NYSE: APTV):

8/10/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $174.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $171.00 to $179.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $169.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $169.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $161.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock.

Aptiv stock traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.76. 1,282,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.17.

Get Aptiv PLC alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Aptiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.