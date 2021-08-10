Analysts Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target at $45.33

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,586,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,776,000. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,344,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,943,000.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

