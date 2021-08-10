Analysts Set OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) PT at $22.70

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCFT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OCFT traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 34,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -75.86 and a beta of 0.40. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.