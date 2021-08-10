Analysts Set Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) PT at $24.43

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

XENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upgraded Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after acquiring an additional 813,684 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,679,000 after acquiring an additional 801,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 159,111 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

