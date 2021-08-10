Analysts Set Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) PT at $87.20

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Ingevity by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,750,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 696,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,600,000 after purchasing an additional 74,702 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 683,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,114,000 after purchasing an additional 220,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.97. 25,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,438. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

