Analysts Set Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Target Price at $41.81

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.81.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $26.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85. Finning International has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.6779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.