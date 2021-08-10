Analysts Set Expectations for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

FOLD opened at $10.16 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $295,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,287 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,922.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $371,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,105 shares of company stock worth $292,188 and have sold 134,927 shares worth $1,346,650. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.