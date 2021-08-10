Analysts Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target at $45.88

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, decreased their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of CPNG traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, hitting $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,385. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 4,420.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 178,484 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

