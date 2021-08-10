Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2021 – Sandstorm Gold was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.40 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.75 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Sandstorm Gold was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$12.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $12.35. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $14.75 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Sandstorm Gold was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

SAND opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.05. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,435 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $8,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after buying an additional 813,840 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $3,066,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after buying an additional 299,548 shares in the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

