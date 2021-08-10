Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/4/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2021 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microchip is riding on consistent strength in its analog and microcontroller businesses. The company is likely to gain from dominance of its 8, 16 and 32-bit microcontrollers. Strategic acquisitions like Microsemi and Atmel have expanded the product portfolio, which augurs well for the longer haul. The company is also benefiting from recovery in demand across industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets, on reopening of economies and easing shelter-in-place guidelines, globally. Nevertheless, sluggish enterprise spending and supply-chain disruptions owing to coronavirus crisis are headwinds, at least in the near term. Significant debt burden along with increasing expenses on product development and susceptibility to forex headwinds are concerns. Shares of Microchip have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

7/15/2021 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

7/13/2021 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microchip is riding on consistent strength in its analog and microcontroller businesses. The company is likely to gain from dominance of its 8, 16 and 32-bit microcontrollers. Strategic acquisitions like Microsemi and Atmel have expanded the product portfolio, which augurs well for the longer haul. The company is also benefiting from recovery in demand across industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets, on reopening of economies and easing shelter-in-place guidelines, globally. Nevertheless, sluggish enterprise spending and supply-chain disruptions owing to coronavirus crisis are headwinds, at least in the near term. Significant debt burden along with increasing expenses on product development and susceptibility to forex headwinds are concerns. Shares of Microchip have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

7/6/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.62. 35,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.65.

Microchip Technology’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 20.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 279,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 20.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

