Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Yum! Brands (YUM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM):

7/30/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $136.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $117.00 to $134.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $138.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Yum! Brands is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Yum! Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yum Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company has been benefitting from continued focus on off-premise channels, strategic investments in digital technology and refranchising efforts. At the end of first-quarter 2021, the company had more than 39,000 restaurants offering delivery globally, up 16% year over year. Moreover, it has implemented various digital features in mobile and online platforms across all brand segments to enhance guest experience. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persists. The company is witnessing dismal traffic due to social distancing protocols. This along with a rise in operating costs as well as high debt levels, remain concerns.”

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.45. 8,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,555. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $134.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,025. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

