Analysts Offer Predictions for Northwest Pipe’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Northwest Pipe in a report released on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.62.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.89. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.82.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,304.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $474,663. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.