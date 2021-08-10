Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.22 Million

Equities analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce $256.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.84 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $222.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

